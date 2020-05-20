Isiolo Principal Magistrate Evanson Ngigi has released on bond a suspect who was caught transporting marijuana with a reported street value of Sh1.5 million.

The accused, Mamo Tege, was arrested in Isiolo town over the weekend by officers working on a tip off from members of the public. He was arrested shortly after he had picked the shipment from another vehicle that had arrived from Moyale on Friday.

The weed which was destined for Nairobi had been stashed under one of the back seats, under the bonnet, and in the spare tyre of a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

The vehicle also had a fake medical personnel sticker to allow the suspect to pass through the heavily manned road blocks undetected.

The driver also presented to the police two letters which differed in appearance and in serial numbers.

Mr Tege appeared before Magistrate Ngigi on Monday and pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges.

The suspect’s lawyer, Kiogora Mugambi, sought reasonable bail terms for his client saying it would be challenging for the accused to raise the sureties as the land registries and NTSA offices where he could get approval for motor vehicle log books are closed.

But the prosecution opposed his release on cash bail, arguing that due to the nature of the offence, the accused could abscond court sessions.