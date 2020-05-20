Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne says he is yet to receive his long-overdue severance pay from Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

The 47-year-old tactician, however, noted that FKF still has time to settle his dues, failure to which he will report the underfire football governing body to FIFA.

“I have been patient enough, good and friendly as well to FKF but they are taking it for granted,” Migne said on Switch TV.

“We had an agreement in place, but several months down the line they have not honoured it and have not been honest with me. I haven’t been paid anything yet but I was told it is in process. It seems that is their habit now considering Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson were not paid as well.

“They have until this summer, if they do not pay me I will go to Fifa, it is the only logical thing to do to get justice.”

The Frenchman, who is now in charge of Equatorial Guinea, said he has been left with no other option.

“I love Kenya, even my family is currently based in the country. I have a house there because of the love I have developed, but sometimes some decisions have to be made. It is not my wish, but they still have time to pay me,” Migne said.

The coach noted that helping Kenya return to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for the first time in 15 years is one of his most cherished moments.

“I had a fantastic time in Kenya and I really enjoyed working with the foreign-based players like Wanyama (Victor), Olunga (Michael) and the local ones like Joash Onyango, Dennis Odhiambo and all of them,” he said.

“The target was to ensure we qualify for AFCON and I am happy that we achieved that at my first attempt with Kenya. It is a moment I will cherish forever. I will always remember the victory over Ghana and the 3-0 win over Ethiopia with the stadium full of fans,” Migne added.