More Kenyans living and working in Nairobi are slowly trooping back to their places of work, Google’s Covid-19 Community Mobility Report reveals.

According to the weekly report that was released on Monday, there was a 16 per cent increase in the capital city in the last week.

Dorothy Ooko, Google’s Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Africa said this has seen reduced movement in residential areas from 25 per cent to 20 per cent.

“In Mombasa, there is a 10 per cent increase in people within workspaces and a two per cent reduction in people moving within residential areas. Kisumu has recorded an increase of 14 per cent of those going to work and a three per cent reduction of movement in residential spaces in the past week,” the report reads.

Ms Ooko added that: “More Kenyans are also avoiding crowded places. Recreational areas like restaurants, shopping centers, movie theatres have recorded a 5 per cent reduction in movement.

“The recent government directive on reopening of restaurants might see a significant change in the figures in the next report,” she added.

The report also showed that fewer people used public transport such as buses and trains marking a six per cent reduction in movement.

National parks, public beaches, marinas, plazas and public gardens registered a three percent reduction in movement.

There were also fewer visits by Kenyans to the grocery and pharmacy spaces, a seven percent movement reduction.

The Covid-19 Community Mobility Reports are part of Google’s global response to the coronavirus pandemic to help people and public health officials understand responses to social distancing guidance related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes as the government on Monday warned people against getting back to their normal lives. Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the rise in confirmed daily cases is worrying.

Kenya recorded 25 more coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the country’s total to 490.