Police in Kilifi have arrested 21 suspects linked to the cold-blooded murder of an officer in Rabai Sub-County on Sunday night.

Police Constable Kelvin Kiragu was found decapitated along the Bondora-Mwakirunge Road after he was attacked by a gang armed with machetes and other crude weapons at around 7.30 pm.

Kilifi County Police Commander James Mugera said the assailants attacked Kiragu and and his colleague Brian Mwadime who were heading to their station.

“Two of our officers based at Kambe-Ribe Police Station within Rabai Sub-County were going back to the station after patrol and they were using Bondora-Mwakirunge road and as they were heading back they arrested a bodaboda rider who was transporting mnazi and they were escorting him to the police station for further action,” said Mugera.

The police boss said Kiragu was carrying the evidence when he was attacked from behind by unknown people.

“The officer was seriously injured and he succumbed to the injuries. During the incident we lost a G3 rifle with 20 rounds that had been issued to that police,”he said.

The attackers made away with the officer’s G3 rifle Serial Number J42057 which had 20 rounds of ammunition of 7.3mm calibre.

Mr Mugera said they are in the process of recovering the gun.