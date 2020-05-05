The Health Ministry has reminded the Kenyan public to observe recommended measures regarding buying and wearing face masks.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi on Monday noted that most Kenyans are not wearing masks the proper way. She said there are those who are wearing their masks below the chin until they meet a law enforcement officer.

“Those doing so have not understood the importance of having the face masks on. Masks act as a protective barrier to the virus, thereby reducing the possibility of infection,” said Mwangangi.

At the same time, the CAS warned masked vendors against allowing more than one person to fit several face masks without buying.

“This is a dangerous practice which can lead to mass infection. Vendors are advised to package masks according to sizes to limit the possibility of contamination,” she said.

Kenya recorded 25 more coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the country’s total to 490.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi confirmed 6 more recoveries, totaling to 173.