Controversial city preacher James Ng’ang’a was in Kajiado last week to pray for the country and ask for God’s forgiveness following the locust invasion in parts of the country.

Speaking last Friday after spending five days praying for the country, the Neno Evangelism church leader urged Kenyans to repent.

“It is not normal that the country has been invaded by desert locusts and having rain in the month of January,” he said.

“I am here to repent our sins and ask God for forgiveness because something is wrong somewhere and also ask God for His visitation. God bless you all.”

“Nyenyekeeni and may God bless you wherever you are. Call the Lord and he will hear your prayers,” he added.

According to Ng’ang’a, the country needs to have real men of God.

“If we had real men of God, they would have told us what God wants us to do. We are men of God, but [we’re] not well embraced,” Nganga said.

“The people who have been embraced as men of God in this country are the wagangas and that is who even our politicians run to during elections.”

The preacher also disclosed that he is building a Jerusalem city-kind of church in Kajiado county. He said he wants to leave a positive legacy in Kenya by building a megachurch in Kajiado and Nairobi.

“I have started building another church in Kajiado, which will look like Jerusalem city,” he said.

