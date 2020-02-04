Kenya’s second president Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi has died.

Mzee Moi died early Tuesday morning at Nairobi hospital where he has been receiving treatment for several weeks. His son, Baringo senator Gideon Moi told Kenyans that Moi died peacefully at 5.20 am.

The retired president has been having age-related medical issues for many months now, and was in 2018 flown to Israel for specialized care. Last month, he was reportedly put on life support after his condition deteriorated.

Announcing his passing, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared Mzee Moi a ‘Great African Statesman’.

”OUR NATION and our Continent were immensely blessed by the dedication and service of the Late Mzee Moi; who spent almost his entire adult life serving Kenya and Africa in a number of capacities. The Late Mzee Moi served us as an educator, a Teacher, a Legislator, Member of Parliament, a Cabinet Minister, the Vice-President and finally a s the President of the Republic of Kenya,” he wrote.

The country will observe a period of national mourning from today until Mzee Moi is buried, with all flags flying half mast. Moi will be accorded a state funeral at a date to be announced later.