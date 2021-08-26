Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua is apparently a man in demand following his breakup with Lillian Ng’ang’a.

Last week, the former lovebirds announced they parted ways about two months ago and are now good friends. Mutua was, however, the butt of the joke on social media after rumours emerged that Ng’ang’a is dating rapper Juliani.

The county boss might have been the subject of online ridicule but his DMs have been a beehive of activity, with some women reportedly sending unsolicited nudes.

Governor Mutua made the revelation during an interview with Jalang’o on YouTube, saying he has also been receiving messages of encouragement.

“ I want to thank those who have written to me, I have received so many DMs some are very funny and some have sent body parts.