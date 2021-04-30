Eric Omondi has once again proven why he is the most sought-after brand influencer in Kenya after securing yet another brand ambassador deal.

Thanks to the comedian’s creativity, out of the box thinking, and monumental fanbase, he has been announced as the brand ambassador for HAVA Limited.

Hava is a Kenyan-based online ride-hailing company operating in major cities across the country.

Eric Omondi announced the partnership with Hava on his socials, saying he has also signed up as a cab driver.

“ NEW AMBASSADOR ALERT!!! I’m happy to ANNOUNCE that today(Wednesday) I entered into a PARTNERSHIP with HAVA LIMITED. HAVA is Kenyas first TAXI APP… it’s our very own by one of us🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪…I have also signed up as a driver😎😎😎 and I Can’t wait to receive your requests and drive my fans to their destinations. Imagine tu ku request cab na unabebwa na Eric Omondi😊😊 I will be letting you know frequently where I will be stationed so you can request but for now, DOWNLOAD the HAVA APP on your Playstore. @hava_cabs. #BuyKenyaBuildKenya ##WeDriveYouRide” Omondi wrote.

The funny man got straight to work on Thursday and shared a video picking his Hava car.

He was stationed at Oil Libya in Westlands, Nairobi from 2 pm, where those who were lucky to request a ride with him got a free ride and some cash.

He wrote: “Just picked my Hava Car😎…First day at work!!! Today I’ll be around Westlands. DOWNLOAD your Hava APP NOW!!! If you manage to request me I will: @hava_cabs

1. Award you with Ksh 3000

2. Give you a Free ride

3. Alafu ntakuchekesha ukufe

Kesho tuko South B

Alafu – Ruaka

Roysambu

Umoja

Donholm

Thika Road and the list will go on and on….”