Police officers on Wednesday night shot and killed two suspected gangsters who were terrorizing members of the public in Kawangware, Nairobi.

According to a police report, the officers were on foot patrol within stage 56 when they encountered a gang of three.

The gang had allegedly attacked and robbed an unidentified man at gunpoint.

The report said the police officers ordered the thugs to surrender but they shot at them, triggering a fierce shootout.

Two of the suspects died in the shootout while a third escaped on a motorcycle whose identification was concealed.

Police recovered a firearm with one round of 9mm caliber and handed it over to DCI ballistic experts for examination.

Bodies of the two suspects were taken to the City Mortuary.