Tanzanian musician Lucas Mkenda aka Mr. Nice escaped death by a whisker after a vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a road accident on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021.

The legendary hitmaker was on his way from Nairobi to Nyahururu for a show when his car collided head-on with an oncoming lorry.

Mr Nice said his friend was behind the wheel when the driver of the lorry reportedly lost control due to break failure.

“Lori lilikua linakuja Nairobi likiwa limebeba maziwa. Dereva anavyosema ni kwamba gari lilikosa mwelekeo na kukosa breki ndio akaja kutugonga sisi, gari yangu ilibiringika na vioo vimeniingia sana kwenye mwili na sikio limekatika lakini nawashukuru madaktari wamenisaidia kulirudisha,” he narrated.

“Aliyekua anaendesha gari langu ni rafiki yangu tulitoka pamoja Nairobi na nilikua nimekaa nyuma sababu nilikua nataka nilale ili nikifika tu niweze kufanya show iliyonipeleka huko. Ilikua ajali mbaya sana jioni kama saa moja kasoro, kwenye eneo la ajali wengine walitusaidia, wengine walituibia, naendelea vizuri kwa sasa,” said the singer.

Mr Nice had more than 15 broken glasses lodged in his body, which were successfully removed.

He said he is grateful to be alive and thanked God for saving his life.

“Kwa imani yangu nimepona tena, asante sana mungu baba… was very bad accident ever when I was on the way to Nyahururu Show event…mungu yu nami daima…Another hard time again, but I thank god I’m alive…The devils is a liar,” he wrote.

Mr Nice was discharged and allowed to go home on Thursday, March 18.

“Thanks Jesus…I’m going back home now now now from Hospital.”