Renowned media personality Grace Msalame has finally introduced her son to the public.

The NTV presenter delivered baby Isaiah four months ago but decided to keep him away from the limelight. That changed on Sunday when she unveiled Isaiah describing him as her “forever valentine’s”.

“His love never fails♥️. My forever Valentines♥️& my sweet son also happens to be 4months old today🤗Glory to God for His Faithfulness & daily Mercies🙏🏾🙌🏾” she wrote.

“Happy Valentines… May love fill your hearts today & always♥️ #Love♥️ #Lukundo♥️ #MyHeart♥️🙏🏾” she added.

The former Kiss TV presenter delivered Isaiah on October 14, 2020, a date she said is forever etched in her heart.

“To beautiful new beginnings💐14th October forever etched in my heart💙,”