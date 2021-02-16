Musician Bahati is the owner of a brand new German machine courtesy of his wife Diana Marua.

Ms Marua surprised the singer with a Mercedes Benz on Valentine’s Day to mark their ’14 days of Love’. She mentioned that two years ago she hired a car to surprise Bahati on his birthday and vowed to buy him a car.

“Two years Ago, I hired a car for three days just to surprise you with it on your birthday…. I proclaimed, believed and trusted God that one day, I’ll gift you a car under your name. God answers prayers, this is my Testimony. Two years later, I proudly gift my Hubby with a Brand New Mercedes Benz, the Newest Baby under #TheBahatis 😍

“Who is Like GOD???? HAPPY VALENTINES BABE @BAHATIKENYA ENJOY YOUR NEW CAR WITH PRIDE, YOU DESERVE THIS AND MORE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” wrote Diana Marua.

An elated Bahati welcomed the git and hailed Marua as his biggest inspiration.

“Babe, Babe, My Baeby… I dont Know how to Write this nor Where to Start. You came to My Life and Gave it a Meaning… I Now Know the Meaning of True Love. We have been through alot but you have never given up on Our Dreams. Despite Our Age Difference you have never Doubted me as the Head of Our Family.

Have I told You that You are My Biggest Motivation and My Pacesetter??? Everyday You Try Your Best to Be the Anchor of this Family; Still the Best Mum to Our Kids. You are Simply Irreplaceable.

Looking at My Past I was not used to Giftings But Look at What You did…. A MERCEDES BENZ AS VALENTINES GIFT!!! Sweetie This is Too Much!!! Let Me Internalize 😊😊😊 THANK YOU AND MAY GOD KEEP YOU FOR ME ❤ #MIAMOR @DIANA_MARUA” shared Bahati.