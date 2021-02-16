Celebrated gospel singer Kambua Mutsembi and her husband Jackson Mathu are in mourning following the passing of their newborn baby Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu.

The television presenter made the sad announcement on social media Monday evening revealing that baby Malachi fell ill with doctors trying their best to save his life.

“What a privilege it has been carrying a life yet again. My little baby boy Malachi made a grand entrance into the world a few days ago. He was everything we hoped for, and more, much more. Perfect in every way. Malachi knew how much he was loved, and so he did all he could to stay with us. With the help of a most dedicated team of doctors & nurses, our little baby fought, until Jesus healed him by taking him to Himself,” she wrote.

Kambua noted that Malachi is in a better place free from pain and any worldly care.

“Our tears fall freely because our hearts are broken beyond words. But our faith and hope remains unshaken because we have our trust in a dependable God. A good, good Father. We may not know how to navigate the days ahead, but God does. And so we trust Him, a moment at a time.” she shared.

Kambua added: “Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu. You were deeply loved, and will forever be remembered. Your Father, your mommy, and your brother Nathaniel, will carry you in our hearts always 💛💛💛Please allow us some time to process all of this, we will respond to your calls and messages in due time.”

Following the announcement, thousands of the singer’s fans joined the Mathu family in mourning, taking to various social media platforms to console with them.

Here are some of the condolence messages from Kenyans on Twitter.