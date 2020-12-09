A man was admitted to Shalom Hospital in Athi River, Machakos County after his ex-partner attacked him with a knife on Sunday, December 6.

The pair are said to have broken up a few months ago. On Sunday, however, the woman went to the man’s house in Sabaki area in Mlolongo with the aim of reconciling but found her ex-lover had another woman.

Infuriated by the discovery, the mother of four reached for a kitchen knife and stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the right hand.

On seeing that he was bleeding profusely, the woman fainted.

Neighbours rushed the two to Shalom Hospital, where they were both admitted.

Mlolongo Deputy County Commissioner, Dennis Oganga said the suspect will be arraigned for causing grievous bodily harm once she is discharged from hospital.