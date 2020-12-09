Wednesday night is a big night for football. The Champions League continues, and as usual we have lots of minor leagues football across Europe and the world.

As you probably know, the best places to make some good money is not in the big leagues but rather the minor ones. Some of those matches run riot goal-wise, and are perfect for that ‘goals scored’ prediction.

That’s the subject of our bet slip today, but we’ll play it safe by going with over 1.5.

Here are some of the best chances to make some money today.

Over 1.5 goals selections.

Asteras Tripolis vs Volos – 1.37

Goztepe vs Alanyaspor – 1.26

Hatayspor vs Buyuksehir – 1.34

Aalesund vs Stromsgodset – 1.13

Haugesund FK vs Bodo/Glimt – 1.12

Kristiansund BK vs Odd BK- 1.17

Basel vs Sion – 1.23

Vaduz vs Servette – 1.22

FC Zurich vs St. Gallen – 1.18

Ajax vs Atalanta- 1.11

FC Midtjylland vs Liverpool – 1.16

Total – 7.81

(Odds can change slightly over time)

While we are pretty confident with this prediction, you can of course remove the matches you are not totally comfortable with, and still retain some great odds.

