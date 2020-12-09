Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz expressed his gratitude to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans at large for always supporting his craft.

This after a video was shared widely on the interwebs showing the Kenyan head of State dancing to his latest hit ‘Waah’ with Congolese megastar Koffi Olomide.

President Kenyatta broke into a dance during the launch of the ‘Kenya ni Mimi’ initiative at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday.

Diamond later took to social media to share the video and express his delight.

“Thank you so Much Mr President UHURU KENYATA and the whole Kenya for the Love…Seeing our leaders supporting our Work, means a lot to us…. and not only as Musicians but the African youth🙏🏼” he wrote.

In another post, Diamond reiterated his sentiments saying: “Will never stop thanking Mr president UHURU KENYATA and the whole KENYA for the love & Support mnayonipa kila siku….Nawapenda zaidi🙏🏼”

‘Waah’ continues to take the continent by storm, with over 10.5 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday, one week after it was released.