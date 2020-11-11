The highflying Kenyan hitmaker Naiboi is once again causing ripples in the local music scene with a new project.

Dubbed ‘iNANiAFFECT’, Naiboi has enlisted his label signees Band BeCa, the fierce girl duo behind hits such as ‘Toka’, ‘Brathe’, ‘Rie or Die’, and ‘Tonight’ ft Petra.

Produced by BASSMAN and mastered by Naiboi, ‘iNANiAFFECT’ is a certified banger with a catchy hook and vibe that is sure to affect most listeners.

Naiboi and Band BeCa combine seamlessly to form a formidable trio that we didn’t know we needed. Perhaps it is Naiboi’s Midas touch that seems to get the best out of anyone, which would explain the surprise rap verse by Carol Kamweru.

‘iNANiAFFECT’ is derived from viral skits by online comic and actress known as Cartoon, who lamented being affected by gengetone music and her partner’s constant use of English instead of Swahili. We expected local acts to ride on Cartoon’s wave but we are glad Naiboi and Band BeCa have done it justice.

Check out ‘Inaniaffect’ below. Rating 10/10.



