King Kaka is back with a new song dubbed ‘Hallo’ featuring Kenya based Burundian crooner Kidum.

‘Hallo’ is an urban love story produced by Bern Mziki at Kaka Empire Studios and sees the two music acts play to their respective strengths. King Kaka delivers immaculate raps while Kidum complements the Kaka Empire founder with his trademark melodious vocals.

Jijo Drumbeats directed the visuals starring actor Martin Githinji popularly known as Daddie Marto and Lucy Nyawira.

‘Hallo’ is also part of a partnership between King Kaka and Safaricom to give free data bundles and other gifts on his social media platforms.

Watch the video for ‘Hallo’ below. Rating 8/10.