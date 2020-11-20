Fast-rising Kenyan rapper Kahush has inked his first corporate deal as the brand ambassador for Fresh chewing gum.

Confectionery Firm, Kenafric Industries Limited (KIL), tapped the ‘Mastingo’ rapper to be the face of its newly rebranded flagship gum brand.

Speaking during the launch announcement, Kenafric CEO Mr. Mikul Shah said the partnership with the celebrity artist is aimed at supporting and encouraging local talent to live their best lives.

“Our youth are the turning point we need, and for that to happen we need them to be Inspired, Expressive, and Confident. We are extremely pleased to engage in this partnership with Kahush,” he said.

According to KIL, the revamped chewing gum has improved gum base to deliver an enhanced chewing experience with extra lasting freshness and flavor, while maintaining its current retail price of Ksh 5 for four pellets.

“We know consumers chew gum to freshen their breath, to concentrate, to elevate anxiety and we took this into consideration as we revamped Fresh Chewing Gum and the range of flavors it offers.”

Kahush on his part said Kenafric approached him because he is one of the fast-rising artists in the Kenyan entertainment scene, and he also resonates with the brand.

“Fresh chewing gum was rebranding they felt the need to partner with an artist who is rising right now in the entertainment industry and who resonates with their brand,” said Kahush.