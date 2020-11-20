Joey Muthengi, like everybody else in the world, has been greatly affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking in a recent interview, the media personality said the pandemic has made it difficult to plan for the future. Joey said she is currently living in the moment and going with the flow.

“2020 has messed up my brains, I don’t have a five-year plan, I don’t even have a one-year plan. Right now I am living for the moment, if I can wake up today, do what I need to do and still be sane at the end of it all, that is where I am at,” she said.

Having been in the media industry for 11 years, Joey said she is proud of her achievement.

“I am proud of lasting this long; I didn’t think I would. After college(in the US) one December I came home and never went back. I had no plan and the fact that I got into the industry without knowing someone and having no connection, that is huge for me,” she said.

The 35-year-old draws her inspiration from life, family, and her mother.

“My mum inspires me a lot, she is like the most hardworking person that I have ever met. And just the desire to be better, I don’t believe in staying stagnant, so I am always trying to better myself,” Joey said.

On dating, the Capital FM presenter said she has been single for quite some time now. She noted that she never dated retired Kenya footballer MacDonald Mariga, contrary to online gossip.

Joey explained that they first met during the audition of the BetIn TV and outdoor commercials and have since remained good friends.

“I met him at the audition, I didn’t know him before that but he’s such a good person. He has such a great heart, very humble, very generous and he made me free comfortable throughout the whole process.”

On her ideal man, Ms Muthengi said she wants a guy who can add value to her life.

“I used to have all this checklist, this tall, this complexion, this much money and I have dated all those different types of guys. You just find that, that doesn’t mean the relationship is going to be successful. Now I just want good vibes and someone who adds value to my life,” she said.

Joey mentioned she has had more bad dates than good ones.

“There was one I went on with a guy in a bar restaurant kind of place. Everything was going on well then the guy started drinking too much and at some point he started talking to other chicks. I wondered what I was doing there with him and just left,” she said.