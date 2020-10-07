Celebrated praise and worship singer Mercy Masika shared nuggets of wisdom about marriage, saying falling in love is not enough to make marriage work.

Masika, who has been married for 12 years, spoke about the secret to her marriage, saying: “We fear God first and submit to one another. Wisdom is key; knowing when to keep quiet and when to talk.”

With many millennial marriages falling apart, the ‘Mwema’ composer said people need to take some time before deciding to settle down.

“You can be so much in love and still divorce. People need to take time and study what marriage is before you enter into one. It’s not about love but wisdom, knowledge and understanding,” she said on Monday.

“It is not what we see on social media nice pictures, most of them you’re not sure if they’re happy or not. Vitu kwa ground ni different. If you enter marriage without a revelation, it doesn’t work.”

Masika also spoke about music running in her family. She said her musician mother helped her nurture her talent.

“She played a big role in my music career and shaped me into who I am. We’re working on a project together as a family, which will be out next year.

“My children are also interested in music and we have been writing songs for them, which they’ll release soon.”

The UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador is also looking to mentor upcoming gospel artistes.

“I’m preparing for a mentorship class and so one of the things I wanted to tell those I’m mentoring is it’s important not to make gospel more of business than a ministry,” Masika said.

“For business, you’ll make money but when you do the work of God, his name is eternal. It’s more valuable to do ministry than business.”

And with so many celebrities sharing their personal lives on YouTube, is Mercy keen on following the same route?

“I’m an introvert, I’m not sure if I want to be out there, but if God speaks to us to have one, why not? Right now, no,” she said.