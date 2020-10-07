A casual worker has been convicted to three months in jail for assaulting a man over a woman in Kibera.

Appearing before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani, the accused Edwin Andole pleaded guilty to assaulting and injuring Hillary Owino on July 4 at Kibera Soweto area in Langata Sub County.

The court heard that Andole attacked Owino at a restaurant where the woman works as a waitress.

The prosecution told the court that Andole wanted to be left alone with the woman at the said hotel but Owino who was also a client at the hotel ordered the accused to leave.

The complainant told the accused that he was waiting for water to clean his hands before the waitress could serve him drinking water. However, Andole said he would do it instead but Owino insisted that he should be served by the waitress.

Andole allegedly started raining blows on Owino and pushed him out of the restaurant.

Owino sustained injuries to the mouth and lower abdomen and was rushed to a clinic by the police who visited the scene on time. He was later transferred to KNH.

In her ruling, Magistrate Joyce Gandani gave Andole an option to pay a fine of Sh10,000. He also has 14 days to appeal.