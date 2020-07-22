Kenyans are still coming to terms with news that teenage sensation Azziad Nasenya is potentially making a killing from her social media videos.

Azziad is the 19 year old who became famous after a TikTok video of herself dancing to Femi One and Mejja’s ‘Utawezana’ went viral.

There was even talk that she was the reason the video did very well on YouTube, accumulating over 7.7 million views to date. For a while, there was a debate on social media over whether Femi One should compensate Azziad for ‘popularizing’ the song.

As with other influencers, Azziad has jumped on her popularity seeking to commercialize her craft.

Generally when you have a huge social media following, advertisers approach you to promote their merchandise or services, hoping to tap into your loyal followers.

This advertising market started as a wild west, but has today become more organized with influencers being signed by agencies or hiring managers.

We always hear of the amounts famous world celebrities like Kim Kardashian charge per post, but we’ve never learnt of how much Kenyan influencers charge.

Well, today Azziad Nasenya’s rate card made its way on Twitter.

It’s unclear who leaked it, but it could be an employee from one of the advertising agencies that Azziad’s management contacted.

From the rate card, Azziad charges the following:

TikTok

Video – Sh100,000

Live – 50,000

Instagram

Feed – 100,000

Live – 50,000

Story – 50,000

Twitter

Tweet – Sh50,000

Facebook

Post – Sh100,000

Live – Sh50,000

Youtube

Video – Sh100,000

Placement – Sh50,000

Mention – Sh30,000

Weekly Package

1 TikTok, 1 Tweet, I Facebook post, 1 Instagram post, 1 Instagram story

Sh250,000

Monthly Package

2 TikTok videos, 2 Tweet, I Facebook post, 3 Instagram post, 4 Instagram stories

Sh500,000

It is unclear whether the young celebrity has had any luck finding advertisers at that price tag.

But one Scanad (marketing agency) executive was not impressed.

“A lot of young hot content creators are being misled. Heh, I have seen some rate cards today and ummmm. Okay. Shallom,” he wrote around the same time the rate card leaked, but without stating that it was Azziad’s rate card he was referring to.

As of this writing, Azziad has nearly 500,000 followers on TikTok; 533,000 followers on Instagram; 66,000 likes on Facebook; 125,000 followers on Twitter; and 55,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Following the revelations, KOT has been having a field day.

Here are some reactions.

Me learning how to whine my waist after seeing Azziad's rate card pic.twitter.com/OuxBmbavpP — dm for rate card (@Dreymwangi) July 22, 2020

I'm so proud of Azziad, that's the way to go. Google, Facebook and Twitter ads are very expensive that's why brands come looking for influencers since they can get cheap publicity. — Kel (@KelMaundu) July 22, 2020

Agencies have normalized giving influencer gigs to their friends. We are in the era of online hawkers, which has led to influencer fatigue. If Azziad is able to justify her rate card, let her earn her money. Remember you can always negotiate. Only a fool throws away money. https://t.co/yX7F5oBvj8 — Yuri (@ArcherMishale) July 22, 2020

That young kid Azziad knew her potential early and monetized it. KES 527 hashtag pushers are now hating. This is a free market. If you position yourself at 527 people will buy at 527. If you position at 50K people will buy at 50K. It's your choice. Don't be mad at baby girl. — wa Mucunu (@mwabilimwagodi) July 22, 2020

Let Azziad secure the bag when she's still at peak, unaona vile Comedians huwa wanalia juu they never got a chance to secure any bag during their prime. — Nyandarua's Finest (@IamSamiSamuel) July 22, 2020

