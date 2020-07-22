It has been four years since Pierra Makena gave birth to her daughter, Ricca Pokőt, and the disc jockey is not as worried about raising her as a single parent as she was before Ricca was born.

Two years ago, DJ Makena disclosed that the day before Ricca was born was the hardest time of her life.

“A day before I gave birth to my little princess… I was going through the hardest time of my life..yet I went through it with a smile. I did not know where to start..what my child will eat..where I will take her..I did not have enough resources… I did not have a job and my savings had run out,” recounted the DJ.

She went on to add: “My family and very close friends were great support otherwise I would have died of depression. I always imagined giving birth and having the father of my unborn child holding my hand and helping even if it is with a diaper…but I was alone…with many questions and fear…I honestly was a little below rock bottom.”

However, two years later, Ms Makena is more content with being a single mum. In a social media post on Tuesday, the actress said she thought raising her daughter without a father would be disastrous but that has not been the case.

“I’m soo proud of my years as a single parent than I have ever been in my life. I thought Raising my child without the father will be disastrous only to realise we just panic and think we can’t do without a man’s help…yet we are capable and strong. I have become more hardworking…independent and super hero!!” she wrote.

Dj Pierra further advised fellow single mothers not to force men who don’t want to be in their children’s lives but take the bull by the horns instead.

“If a man does not want to be in his child’s life…never ever force him……assume his position and raise the child for him. STAY POSITIVE..GOD HAS YOUR BACK.

“The reason for my post you ask…? Coz people have been asking how i make it as a single mum and always happy and killing it… yes its coz i dont believe a man holds the key to my success and happiness. Shit happened we move on……CHEERS TO ALL PARENTS RAISING THEIR CHILDREN …KUDOS! HAPPY 4TH MY LOVE,” wrote Pierra.