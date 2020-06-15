Media personality Fridah Mwaka has disclosed why she never uses her husband’s name on air.

In a recent interview on Radio Maisha, the KTN TV Swahili news anchor said that she reached an agreement with her husband, Samuel Nguma Ndhuli, before their wedding in November 2019 that she would use only her names.

She explained that her media name is an established brand separate from her private life.

“Mambo yangu ya ndoa nayaweka chini ya maji. Fridah Mwaka is a brand on its own. We agreed that matters to do with my career, ni Maisha yangu. Aliniambia at the end of it all I am your husband whether you say my name or not it doesn’t add anything,” she told Radio Maisha’s Billy Miya.

Fridah added that some people tried to persuade her to reconsider. “ Kuna watu ambao wamebaki wakisema mwanaume anafeel ile pride jina lake likitajwa. Kama pride yako wewe mwanaume ni kuskia jina lako linatajwa basi mi sijui.”

She also refuted reports that they dated for 17 years.

“I first met my husband in 2001, tulikuwa watoto wadogo. Yeye alikua pageboy na mimi nilikua flower girl katika harusi alafu wazazi wangu ndio walikua wasimamizi wa ile harusi. That is almost 17 years ago, sasa siku ya harusi bloggers wakaandika we have dated for 17 years. How can I date a guy for 17 years yet we met when we were babies?” she posed.

“Tulikutana tukiwa wadogo tukaenda shule ya msingi pamoja in Kilifi. Alafu sisi majirani nyumbani lakini kila mtu akafuata maisha yake. For like 13 years there was silence everyone was busy with their life even though when we occasionally met at home, we would just say hi and that’s all,” she narrated.

They reconnected years later soon after she joined KTN, a romantic affair developed, and the rest is history.

Fridah, who doubles up as gospel singer recently released a coronavirus awareness song alongside her colleague Lofty Matambo and music producer Saint P.

