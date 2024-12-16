EACC Warns Public Officials to Declare Gifts Over Kes.20,000 This Festive Season

As the festive season approaches, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has issued a warning to public officials regarding the acceptance of gifts exceeding Kes.20,000. The commission stressed that public servants must declare and surrender such gifts to their respective organizations as required by law.

EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumi raised concerns about a lack of awareness among government employees regarding these regulations.

Public officials are reminded that non-monetary gifts are acceptable, but they must be declared. Any gifts valued above Kes.20,000 must be handed over to the state or the institutions employing the officer.

Under the Public Officer Ethics Act, public officials are required to report any gifts they receive, with Section 14 of the 2012 Leadership and Integrity Act reinforcing this obligation. The law mandates public entities to maintain a detailed register of all gifts received or given, treating gifts presented to state officers during official events as state property.

EACC Chief Executive Officer-designate Abdi Mohamud emphasized that public officers must declare and surrender gifts within 48 hours.

“If cows or any other gifts have been donated to a public officer, they should be handed over to the state or the institutions employing them,” he said.

The EACC’s regulations aim to prevent conflicts of interest and uphold integrity within the public service. They prohibit state officers from accepting gifts from individuals with vested interests, such as those involved in regulated activities or holding contracts with their organizations.

Additionally, the law bans gifts made from precious metals, ivory, or other protected animal parts. Public entities are also required to submit their gift registers annually to the EACC, with the contents remaining confidential unless disclosed through a court order.

Abdi Mohamud highlighted the importance of confidentiality, stressing that the EACC uses this information to identify breaches and recommend disciplinary actions.