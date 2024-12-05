5 New Mpox Cases Reported in Nakuru and Mombasa

The Ministry of Health has confirmed five new Mpox cases, bringing Kenya’s total to 28 across 12 counties.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa reported that three of the new cases were detected in Nakuru County, while Mombasa County accounted for the remaining two.

“Our laboratories confirmed five new Mpox cases this week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28 across 12 counties,” CS Barasa said.

The Ministry provided a breakdown of Mpox cases across the country: Nakuru has the highest number with nine, followed by Mombasa with six. Other affected counties include Kajiado (2), Bungoma (2), Nairobi (2), and one case each in Taita Taveta, Busia, Kiambu, Makueni, Kericho, Uasin Gishu, and Kilifi.

Currently, eight individuals are under treatment, while 17 have fully recovered. Two patients are in self-isolation, and one death has been recorded.

CS Barasa also reported that 204 contacts have been identified so far, with 147 completing the 21-day monitoring period. Seven contacts tested positive for Mpox, and 50 others remain under active follow-up.

Since the outbreak began in July 2024, authorities have screened 2,207,715 travelers at various Points of Entry (POE). The National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) has received 322 samples for testing, with 28 testing positive and 292 negative.

The Ministry of Health has urged the public to avoid close contact with suspected or confirmed Mpox cases.

CS Barasa emphasized that the Ministry continues to collaborate with County Governments and other stakeholders to raise awareness and stress the importance of following the recommended preventive measures to curb the spread of Mpox.