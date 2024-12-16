Gachagua to Reveal Plan to Reclaim ‘Murima’ Dignity in January 2025

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed plans to make a significant announcement in January 2025, aimed at reclaiming the dignity of the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking during a Sunday service at Bahati Church in Ichamara, Murukweini, Nyeri County, Gachagua reiterated his belief that the November 28, 2024, incident in Limuru was a government-planned assassination attempt against him. He expressed deep concern over what he called a deliberate strategy to destabilize the Murima region.

“The government has already used Mt. Kenya leaders to advance their agenda by orchestrating my impeachment,” Gachagua claimed. “Now, they are inciting the youth and using them to fuel a civil war within the community for political advantage.”

Gachagua urged the youth to resist such manipulation, warning of the catastrophic consequences that internal conflicts could bring to the region.

“This is a war whose end you do not know. Do not allow yourselves to be used to destroy your own community,” he cautioned.

He further alleged that he had identified those responsible for the November 28 Limuru attack and questioned why no arrests had been made.

“If this was not a government plot, why have the perpetrators not been apprehended? Instead, my allies are being harassed to why no arrests had been made,” he added.

The former Deputy President promised that his January 2025 announcement would align with the aspirations of the Mt. Kenya people.

“Come January 2025, I will make a significant public announcement that aligns with the wishes of the Mt. Kenya people. Together, we will reclaim our dignity and overcome this betrayal and humiliation,” Gachagua declared.