The controversial ‘Club Covid’ online show hosted on Instagram by Arthur Mandela alias Xtian Dela has raised close to Sh6 million in under three months., the blogger has revealed.

Speaking in an interview with Jalang’o, Xtian said the money has been benefitted over 500 young individuals who showcased their talents on the platform.

“So far we have raised a total of Sh5,875,602 and we have paid 576 young talented people,” he said.

Xtian also revealed that the highest amount he has ever collected in a single night was Sh700,000.

The social media influencer said he started ‘Club Covid’ show to help talented dancers and artistes who lost their jobs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“How Club Covid started… a lot of entertainers lost business, events zilianguka, video vixens, dancers talented people wasanii they all lost their jobs, I know these people and there is nothing as painful as someone calling you in the morning anakwambia umsaidie tuu na 100 shillings juu hajakula the previous day,” he said.

Dela also admitted that he did not expect the show would blow up the way it did and disclosed that one contributor wired Sh100,000.

“I kid you not, the first time I started I did not think it was going to be this huge. Mimi nilianzisha show nikaambia watu, okay guys I have these talented guys over here so whatever you want to send them just send. People then started coming out, kiujinga it started growing. There is something about Kenyans and appreciating talent. People started sending more money, someone even sent Sh100,000,” said the blogger.