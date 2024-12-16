Gachagua to Ruto: Listen to Critics, Stop Insulting the People of Kenya

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has strongly criticized President William Ruto for his recent comments, where he called opponents of government programs stupid and possessed with evil spirits.

Speaking on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Gachagua condemned the President’s use of insults, asserting that such remarks are an ineffective way to address public concerns about government policies. He urged President Ruto to listen to opposing views and ignore comments he disagrees with, rather than resorting to name-calling.

Gachagua reminded Ruto that the very people he insulted were the ones who helped him ascend to the presidency.

“Hakuna haja ya kutukana raia. Hawa wananchi wakitoa maoni yao, wewe sikiza tu, hata kama hupendi, hakuna haja ya kusema wako na mapepo kwa sababu hakuna haja. (There is no need to insult citizens. When the public shares their views, just listen, even if you don’t like what they say. There is no need to say they are possessed by demons because it’s unnecessary) Gachagua emphasized.

The former Deputy President specifically referenced the livestock vaccination program, criticizing Ruto’s administration for using inflammatory language rather than offering a clear explanation of the program’s goals and benefits.

“Kama ni mambo ya ng’ombe unasema, hawa watu ni stupid, hakuna haja. Wacha kutukana watu; it is not necessary, especially people ambao walikupatia kazi.(If it’s about cattle that you’re talking about, calling people stupid is unnecessary. Stop insulting people; it’s not necessary, especially those who gave you the job) he said.

Gachagua concluded by reiterating that there is no need for abuse. “Listen to what the people of Kenya are saying. If you don’t like it, it’s okay, but there is no need to insult them,” he added.