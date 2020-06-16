Otile Brown’s girlfriend, Nabayet, has reacted to the singer’s recent confession that he masturbates to stay faithful in their long-distance relationship.

In an interview with Jalas, the R&B singer had said: “Tunanyonga tu! Utafanya nini sasa! Nikimsubiri na anasupport mnyongo huo, amasema keep doing what you are doing. Anajua with that now, at least boy wake nimetulia.”

Speaking in an interview with Shaffie Weru, Nabbi encouraged Otile Brown to keep ‘strangling the monkey’.

The radio personality said: “Otile was being interviewed by Jalang’o and he said he has been strangling the monkey. You need to come over”

To which Nabbi responded: “Yeah I saw that; I saw a lot of messages the next day. It was hilarious, but definitely I’m gone come. Ones the borders are open, that would be my first destination. I do check on that every day, so there was nothing new and that’s good it should be appreciated. In fact, it should be something that should be looked up to, I think.”

Nabayet also opened up on the difficulties of their long-distance relationship saying they have tried to break up so many times.

“Long-distance is the hardest thing I have ever experienced. I used to preach that long-distance is a no go zone. But what happens is when you create that bond with someone, whether the situation is hard or not, you just have to fight for it. We tried calling it quits so many times. People always gonna come up with stories as to why we are not together, ooh they broke up, somebody cheated, but that was never the case. sometimes you just feel tired of fighting, but if the bond is strong enough you will always find a way,” she said.

Nabbi further revealed what she likes and dislikes about their love affair.

“The main thing I like about the relationship is, how we are with each other. We kinda have that relationship where you can lock us in a room, with nothing, no TV, no phone or internet for a year straight and we can go through, happily. So we have that kind of friendship that is honestly hard to find nowadays. So how we are with each other is my favorite part. Basically, how he treats me, he is a very nice guy, gentleman, romantic.

“What I don’t like is not necessarily to do with him but more so the situation. The fact that we live in two different countries. That’s did cause a lot of problems at first and still does and that has been the major problem, but him as person I like everything about him,” she added.