Trump’s showmanship is now backfiring on him Donald Trump’s showmanship — a key ingredient in his unorthodox reality show-style approach to the presidency — is beginning to fail him, increasingly emphasizing his disconnect with many Americans and struggles to manage crises besieging the White House.

Black Lives Matter protester seen carrying a white man through an angry crowd in London says he wants ‘equality for all races and people’ Patrick Hutchinson wants his younger relatives to live in a better world than him.

3 US Navy aircraft carriers are in the Pacific — and China’s not happy The deployment of three 100,000-ton US Navy aircraft carriers to the Pacific Ocean for the first time in years has drawn swift reaction from China, with state-sponsored media saying Beijing will not back down to defend its interests in the region.

New York says it’s ‘tamed the beast’ of coronavirus while some states see record hospitalizations The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have gone up in some states, a bleak reminder that the pandemic that’s infected more than 2 million people is not over.

Messi milestone in first game back for Barcelona There was another milestone for Lionel Messi in his first game back for Barcelona while another forward also had a night to remember.

Revisiting Lady Bird Johnson’s whistle-stop tour and what Melania Trump isn’t using the first lady’s office for When a country is hurting at its core, or missteps made or when messages have fallen through, that’s traditionally when the first lady steps in.

Beyoncé pens open letter to Kentucky attorney general demanding justice for Breonna Taylor Beyoncé is calling on Kentucky’s attorney general to bring about justice in the wake of Breonna Taylor’s death and ultimately “demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life.”

China’s new coronavirus outbreak sees Beijing adopt ‘wartime’ measures Beijing is reintroducing strict lockdown measures and rolling out mass testing after a fresh cluster of novel coronavirus cases emerged from the city’s largest wholesale food market, sparking fears of a resurgence of the deadly outbreak.

Elon Musk’s tunnel project hit a milestone. But the future is unclear. Three years ago, Elon Musk pitched a grandiose vision for the future of intracity vehicle travel: layers of tunnels that would efficiently speed vehicles through cities. Drivers would maneuver their own Teslas to street-level elevators, which would lower them to be whisked away on autonomous electric sleds at speeds up to 120 mph.

Taiwan airport offers ‘pretend to go abroad’ airport tours amid Covid-19 pandemic (CNN) – With planes grounded and most tourism on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, one Taiwanese airport has come up with a unique solution to help citizens get their travel fix. Taipei’s Songshan airport will give 90 people the chance to take a tour of their airport and relive the experience of going through immigration, boarding a plane and then disembarking and returning home.

Powerful Black Lives Matter protests draw massive crowds in their third weekend The protests that sprung up after the police killing of George Floyd on May 25 are now in their third weekend, and there’s no sign that they’re slowing down. Crowds gathered in major cities around the country (and the world) while residents in smaller localities also turned out to stand against systemic racism.

Samsung teams with BTS for special edition Galaxy S20+ and Buds+ Calling all BTS fans: get ready to step up your Army game with some new merchandise – particularly a smartphone. On July 9, which marks the seventh anniversary since the fandom first received its name, Samsung is releasing a BTS-edition Galaxy S20+.

In honor of Trump’s birthday, people tweet praise for Obama Donald Trump turned 74 on Sunday. So, naturally, people celebrated the occasion by tweeting about the person who perhaps gets under his skin the most: Barack Obama. (Sunday was also Flag Day, but we feel like that wasn’t the impetus here.)

Trump admin strips away healthcare protections for transgender people You wouldn’t be blamed if you haven’t heard about the Trump administration’s latest rollback of protections for transgender people. With the coronavirus pandemic, the economic crisis, and the continuing protests against the police killing of George Floyd, there’s a lot going on.

Donald Trump’s bizarre walk down a ramp is a whole thing now Donald Trump spoke at West Point’s commencement on Saturday. After the speech, he left the stage by walking down a ramp. You’d think this would be a pretty straightforward exit, but it was not: Trump scooted down the ramp with noticeable caution, then spent the lead-up to his own birthday tweeting lies about it to defend himself.

Uber lost out on Grubhub. That’s bad news for Uber Eats. For the past few weeks, rumors were flying that Uber Eats was combining forces with Grubhub. Then a European delivery app swooped in and shook everything up. Just Eat Takeaway, a Dutch company dominant in the European market, acquired Grubhub for $7.3 billion, providing some serious competition for Uber Eats and DoorDash.

ABC announces Matt James as the first Black ‘Bachelor’ Matt James is making reality TV history as The Bachelor’s first Black lead. James, who fans of the franchise may know as former contestant Tyler Cameron’s best friend and business partner, was originally cast as a contestant on Clare Crawley’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette.