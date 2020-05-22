Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Thursday morning arrested three police officers for aiding a Ugandan suspect escape custody at Kamkunji Police Station on May 13.

Investigators arrested Corporal Vacity Chebet Kemeres, and police constables Stephen Akuom Ochieng and Elias Koome Mungaria after reviewing CCTV footage which identified them releasing the kidnapping suspect.

“It is crystal clear that the trio deliberately and without permission released the suspect on the morning of May 13, 2020 at around 5:05 am,” a source at Kamukunji police station said.

The trio was later arraigned before the Milimani criminal court and charged with aiding the escape of a suspect from lawful custody, an offence which attracts a 7-year jail term under the Penal Code.

They were accused of colluding with others not before the court to help Martin Wasike escape from custody on May 13.

Appearing before principal magistrate Esther Kimilu, the officers denied the charges and pleaded to be released on a free bond or lenient bond terms.

Through lawyer Ken Odhiambo, the cops said they have no links with the suspect who is at large or his case.

RELATED: Three in Court For Kidnapping Police Constable

But lawyer Alfred Nyandiemo, who is representing the kidnapped officer, Police Constable Abel Misati, opposed the application for bail and bonds.

Nyandiemo said the cops are directly linked to the case because they worked with Misati, who is still missing and feared dead.

Magistrate Kimilu freed the officers on Sh 200,000 bond. They were remanded at Muthaiga police station until they meet the bond terms.