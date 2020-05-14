Three suspects, a Kenyan woman and two Ugandan men, appeared in a Nairobi court Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a police officer.

The trio of Shariff Wanabwa, Martin Wasike and their Kenyan friend Phoebe Anido Andayi denied kidnapping Police Constable Abel Misati.

The 27-year-old officer, who is attached to Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi, disappeared without a trace on January 19. Investigators recovered the officer’s mobile phone in Eastleigh, Nairobi on April 17.

Detectives told the Milimani Court that they fear the officer may have been killed.

The court also heard that a fourth suspect, who is Ugandan, is on the run and is being pursued by Interpol.

The suspects who denied kidnapping Misati to murder him applied to be released on bail arguing that they have been in remand for 21 days.

But the lawyer representing Misati’s family, Alfred Nyandieka, opposed the bail application saying: “the three are a threat to public security if they can kidnap a well trained police officer whose whereabouts is yet to be established”.

Nyandieka asked the court to detain the three to assist investigators in locating the officer “whether dead or alive”.

Prosecutor Winnie Moraa said investigations will extend to Uganda and that “the three will be charged with murder”.

“The severe sentences which is pronounced in the charges they face is an incentive for the three to escape the wrath of the law,” she said.

Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi said the State has presented compelling reasons to warrant the court to deny the suspects bond.

The Magistrate observed that Wanabwa and Wasike have no fixed abode in Kenya and that they lack identification.

He directed the three to be detained until June 2, when the investigating officer will inform the court whether there is a change in the circumstances of the case.