Everything feels uncertain, but still I feel very hopeful. I think that as citizens, our individual differences and similarities are now coming to the fore, and it feels like we all have to deal with so much all at once, especially with the coronavirus pandemic.

The president recently announced that his government would expend Sh100 million to artists. Do you support this move?

It’s a good idea, but sadly it is just a temporary measure. There are many people, who are not musicians, who are also very important in our lives and they also need rent, food and other basic commodities but can’t get them because of various restrictions.

I hope they will also be considered by the government.

Where do you find the strength or inspiration to forge forward during this time of uncertainty?

Hope is keeping me alive. Hope keeps me going even when it seems dark. In one of my songs, “Dance”, there is a line that goes, “When the storm comes, when the wind blows, dance.”

This song literally reminds me not to forget to dance no matter how tough things get because it is so natural to give up and feel like everything is hopeless and painful.

But when we give up, a part of us dies and I am determined to live to see the end of this situation.

So, listening to my students sing, listening to other musicians create and share their music, watching little kids and old people respond to music and art around the world, makes me hopeful and inspires me to keep creating music and to keep moving forward because the virus will one day end and we will have to rise up and move.