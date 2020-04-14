Expect a different Lillian Muli when the world overcomes the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrity TV news anchor has declared.

The Citizen TV news presenter, like most people around the world, has had lots of time to introspect on different aspects of her life. Taking to Instagram, Lillian Muli said: “For the first time I have been forced to sit alone and confront the issues I have never allowed myself to confront.”

According to Muli, life before Covid-19 was hinged on daily routines and other “draining crutches” such as “inauthentic and non-value adding relationships”.

She said: “Most of us run away from the reality of the days of our lives. We lean on crutches in the name of relationships, friendships, partying etc. Some of these crutches are draining…its always a case of “same s… different day.” It’s exhausting but we get hooked to that normalcy.”

“I look forward to when this pandemic will be over but looking on the brighter side of the Rona… I am home early now, usually I’m always up and about hustling, then I meet up with a pal or two for a quick drink etc. I get home exhausted and go to bed sometimes with makeup on coz I’m too beat… but since Rona and the curfew happened my house is my fortress I Love being there; I cook, I read, I play with my babies and most importantly I don’t have time for inauthentic and non value adding relationships with anyone anymore,” she stated.

The mother of two is convinced that she will be a different individual once the pandemic is contained,

“When the Rona is over; I am 100 percent sure I will be a different Lillian; and I’m not mad about that,” she said, a declaration that resonated with many of her followers, including fellow news anchor Betty Kyallo. The K24 host commented: “I love this so much❤️.”