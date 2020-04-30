Award-winning gospel star Eko Dydda is a happy man after his troubles with the law came to an end this week, with the rapper walking home a free man.

The rapper’s troubles started a little over a week ago when he was arrested and put in mandatory quarantine for breaking curfew while he was out buying medicine for his wife.

After his day in court earlier this week, Eko Dydda on Wednesday announced that the office of Directorate of Public Prosecutions had dropped all charges against him.

In a post on his Instagram, the Tawala hitmaker said his cashbail was refunded.

“Thank GOD ALMIGHTY for we were all released. Mad love to all of you who showed love because it takes a lot of courage to show love and only the weak hate,” said the father of two.

“I appeared in court following my incident with police at Kilimani police station on breaking curfew rules as I went to buy medicine for my sick wife. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution acquitted me of all charges and my cash bail was refunded. Asanteni for sharing my story, special thanks to Boniface Mwangi, Lawyers Hub and to DPP for intervening,” he said.