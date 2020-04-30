Yvette Obura has dropped some nuggets of wisdom for her daughter, Mueni Bahati, warning her of the cruel complexities of the world she can expect when she grows up.

In a heartfelt open letter on her socials, Yvette told her four-year-old daughter to be ready for everything that will be thrown at her given that she will grow up under the scrutiny of the public eye.

Yvette noted that cyberbullies are already calling Bahati’s daughter ugly, “but in my eyes, you’re the most beautiful person. Be like mummy, a weak woman with a strong God,” she penned.

Ms Obura advised her daughter that in everything she will come up against in the world, she can always lean on God to see her through.

Read the full letter below.

“One day you’ll be old enough to understand how the world works,

You’ll understand the meaning of smiling to the world when your world is crumbling,

You’ll understand that you don’t need to give explanations,

You’ll understand to live according to your own terms,

You’ll understand that you’ll never be Beautiful in every eyes,

You’ll understand how to go through bullying and not defend yourself,

You’ll understand that growing up is a big scam,

You’ll understand to sit in a corner and sob,

You’ll understand to go to bed and wake up with swollen eyes, it’s part of growing up,

You’ll understand it’s okay not to be okay,

You’ll understand even in your silence, you will still be castigated. But in all these mama, live your purpose. Be ugly, fat, thin, disabled but never forget to appreciate God for HIS doing. It’s a cruel world out here mama, people learnt to spread hate more than love without them thinking about other people’s emotions but it will always be you against the world. Your life is out there as you grow up be ready for everything that will be thrown at you, they’re already calling you ugly but in my eyes you’re the most beautiful person. 😊Be like mummy a weak woman with a strong GOD.

I love you mama @mueni_bahati.”