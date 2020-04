Diamond Platnumz is the true definition of an icon, Wema Sepetu has sensationally claimed.

The Tanzanian actress couldn’t help but gush over Diamond after the musician pledged to pay three months’ rent for 500 households in the East African nation.

In a public post on social media, Wema Sepetu said she has always known Diamond to be sweet and caring.

“I have always known you to be a sweet & caring person from day 1… Kukumbuka ulipotoka ni moja kati ya sifa ulizonazo na kwenye nyimbo pia ulishawahi kutuambia kuwa , “Na Bata unakulaga wee na Rafiki zako, na kucheza Reggae na maskini wenzako…” Hichi unachoenda kufanya ni Zaidi ya bata na Reggae… Mnyonge Mnyongeni Haki yake mpeni…” Wema’s post reads in part.

According to the former beauty queen, Diamond deserves all the best in the world for his kind gestures.

“Unastahili Dua za kheri na baraka nyingi na nina uhakika tayari unazo na unaenda kuzipata nyingi zaidi na zaidi cause you deserve it. Wanasema unapotoa na Allah pia anakuongeza pale ulipopungukiwa… Katika mwezi huu mtukufu wa Ramadhan basi aende akakuongezeee maradufu…

“Kutoa kweli ni Moyo na sio utajiri… Maana kama ingekua ni utajiri basi nina imani wangefanya MaDon weeeengi hapa mjini but why YOU…??? Nimejifkiria sana kupost hii kitu ila kila nikiwaza nisipost, Nafsi inanifurukuta…. Ndo nikasema aaaah jaaamaaanii, nini kujikalfisha nafsi… NIMEPOST…!!! God Bless You Naseeb…!!! @diamondplatnumz 😊. You are a True Definition of an ICON…!!!😘😘😘” wrote Wema Sepetu.

Diamond responded to his former lover saying: “Shukran sana sana Madam….Mwenyez Mungu akuongeze roho ya upendo, na Uthamani 🙏🙏”

In addition to paying rent for needy families, Diamond has also offered his newly acquired Hotel to be used as a quarantine facility for Covid-19 patients.