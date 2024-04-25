Konza Technopolis Partners with Acyberschool to Provide AI Training for Kenyans

Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) and Acyberschool in Nairobi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train one million Kenyan youths in artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

The partnership aims to position Kenyan youth advantageously for job creation and success in the digital economy across Africa and beyond.

The MoU, signed on Wednesday at the ongoing Connected Africa Summit 2024 at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, will be implemented over five years, with both parties collaborating to mobilize the necessary resources for success.

Speaking after the signing, KoTDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Paul Okwiri emphasized that the partnership will enhance the Jitume Digital Skills programme and expedite digital skills development in the country.

“This partnership with Acyberschool will enable us to train Kenyan youth on AI, emerging technologies, and cybersecurity solutions. This means that in the near future, we will enhance our ability to have more jobs in the digital space,” Okwiri said.

Jitume programmes

He added that the programme, which will be conducted in phases, is a key target for the two partners. He said he believes that by mobilizing resources together, they will be able to enhance their efforts in the Jitume programmes.

In her remarks, the CEO of Acyberschool and Chairperson of the Africa Cybersecurity and AI Foundation (ACAIF), Evalyn Oloo, urged Kenyan youth to take advantage of the training. She said the MoU will help young Kenyans acquire skills required in the market and prepare them for future jobs.

“Cybersecurity and AI are emerging areas which are key to the new digital jobs. We are training Kenyans for the future of work, and I would like to encourage all young people to take this opportunity, train and acquire the relevant skills required to thrive in the digital industry,” she said.