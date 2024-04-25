List of Flood Hotspots in Nairobi Estates; Residents Asked to Evacuate

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has listed hotspot areas that residents need to vacate as heavy rains and floods continue to wreak havoc in the Capital city.

Addressing the press this week, Sakaja stated that approximately 60,000 people, mostly women and children, in Nairobi have been severely affected by the cataclysmic flash floods.

“Unfortunately, we have lost 4 lives, and the search is on to locate 6 others who have been reported missing,” Sakaja said Tuesday.

“The following areas have been adversely affected, Kibra, Lindi, Mathare 4A and Mathare North, Baba Dogo, Githurai and Zimmerman.”

Sakaja disclosed that a Multi-agency Disaster Management team has mapped out adversely affected areas. Among those listed are:

WESTLANDS

a) Kangemi Ward / Mountain View Ward – Households along Waititi River

b) Karura Ward – Githogoro near Astrol

c) Kitusuru Ward – Households along Kibagare Dam

KASARANI

a) Gachieko in Ruai

b) Gituamba in Ruai

c) Athi (lower Athi) in Ruai

d) Brookshine in Ruai

e) Budalangi in Clay City

f) Mwengenye in Njiru

g) Infinity in Kasarani

h) Mwisho wa Lami in Mwiki

ROYSAMBU

a) Zimmerman Ward – Sidian, Njathaini

b) Kahawa Ward – Kongo, Budalangi, Bosnia, Giagishiri

c) Githurai Ward – Rurie

MATHARE

a) Mathare North area 1, area 2, Mathare North Primary

b) Utallii 4A

c) Babadogo Laundry, Kasabuni, Gumba Bridge

d) Lucky Summer along Ruaka River

KIBRA: Sarangombe Ward

a) Gatwekera, Sokomoko

b) Gatwekera kwa Mwangi

c) Gatwekera SHOFCO

d) Gatwekera Riverside

e) Maranatha Kwa Muganda

f) Soweto West kwa Foot Bridge

g) Kianda Riverside Holy Unit

h) Vuma Estate in Makina Ward

KAMUKUNJI

a) Eastleigh South Ward – Kiambiu Estate, Vihiga Kasovo, Mabatini, Sewage, Magunda, Motherland, and Mlolongo.

b) California Ward – Kanuku and Kinyago

c) Pumwani Ward – Traders along the river in Gikomba

MAKADARA

a) Cereal Board Village

b) Gakuyo area near Ngong River

c) Jamaica

d) Paradise

e) All areas in Viwandani Sub County along Ngong River

f) Magunga Court, Buruburu Phase III

EMBAKASI NORTH

a) Two Rivers – Dandora Area 3

b) Block G – Dandora Area 3

c) Gitare Marigu – Dandora Area

d) Kanduma – Dandora Area 1

EMBAKASI SOUTH: MKURU KWA REUBEN

a) Feed the Children Zone

b) Riverside Zone

c) Gatoto Zone

d) Kariobangi Zone

e) Cosovo Zone