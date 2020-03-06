Tanzanian socialite and longtime Zari nemesis, Mange Kimambi, reckons Diamond should not be blamed over his purported break up with Tanasha Donna.

The Los Angeles-based activist said it is Diamond’s baby mamas who try to trap him with pregnancies.

“It’s not fair to blame Diamond for everything. These girls put themselves in these situations. They trap him with pregnancies a few weeks after meeting him then expect him to step up to something he didn’t ask for and wasn’t prepared for,” Mange posted to her Instagram account with close to four million followers.

“Mama Dangote ana matatizo yake makubwa tu ila kuna saa huwa namwelewa, mimi kama mama wa watoto wa kiume. The mother of two also sympathised with Mama Diamond for having to contend with women who try to trap her famous son.

“Eti msichana amjue Kenzo(her son) wiki moja tu mimba, haki ntamdharau huyo msichana ntahisi kuna alichofata. Tena ndo ahamie kabisa na kuishi kwa mwanangu haki ntahisi mwanangu kabeba changu maana atakuwa hana wazazi wala malezi anaendaje tu kuishi kwa mwanaume kamjua siku mbili na mimba juu? Haki ntamshauri Kenzo asioe huyo mwanamke, anipe mjukuu nilee ila mama mtu hapana. Hivi where are the days ambazo mabinti wanaozeshwa na wazazi wao?” she posed.

Mange further urged Tanasha to take her L graciously and be glad that she left Diamond with a music career to show for.

“Tanasha just hold this L. And don’t be looking for public sympathy with them quotes. Be glad you at least left with a career. Everyone told you how this was going to play out. Seriously yoyote anaemlaumu Diamond hana akili, hawa wasichana tamaa zao za maisha ya ustaa ndo zinazowafikisha hapo.”

She also slammed Diamond for not using condoms, advising him to use the pullout method like other stars do.

“Na wewe Diamond jamani kama hupendi kutumia condom basi uwe unakojoa nje. Mbona mshamba wewe? Wanaume mastaa wenye visenti vyao wasiotaka kulipa machild support wanapigaga mabao ya nje tu. Hata demu akwambie anatumia pills sijui yuko siku safe wewe usimsokilize piga mabao ya nje. Ila nahisi wewe umeadhirika kisaikolojia vile watu walisema huwezi kuzalisha so now unazalisha tu, jamani umesha tu-prove wrong, tumekubali . Sasa stop kukojolea watu ndani. Lol,” she wrote in part.