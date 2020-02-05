Two time Akademia award winner Kagwe Mungai is not resting on his laurels as he continues to dominate the airwaves with hit after hit.

Barely two months after featuring Kristoff in ‘Single’, and weeks after the release of ‘‘One Night’ alongside Mimi Mars, Kagwe has unleashed ‘Nakulike’.

A feel-good song about infatuation, ‘Nakulike’ features the equally high-flying and talented Naiboi. The singer-producer duo delivers their respective distinct sounds to make ‘Nakulike’ one of the best collabos of the year (thus far).

The multi-talented Kagwe Mungai is also behind the song’s production. He also helped direct the cool and fun music video alongside Therawwfilmmaker.

The colorful retro video stars rapper Barack Jacuzzi and ‘Marini’ founder, Michelle Ntalami, who literally steals the show. Wait till you see her twerk.

In addition to being one of the best collabos of the year, ‘Nakulike’ should also be in the running for the best video of the year.

Check it out. Rating 10/10.