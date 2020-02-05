‘Nairobi Diaries’ actress Pendo is back in the music game like she never left.

The controversial reality TV star is proud to present her new single dubbed ‘Piece of My Heart’. Pendo premiered the song’s video on YouTube on Tuesday, over three years since she impressed many with her second solo single ‘Can’t Get Over Me‘.

Her first single ‘Sometimes’ also received rave reviews, as did ‘Mali’, her blazing 2018 collab with Petra.

‘Piece of My Heart’, just like ‘Can’t Get Over Me’, is a mellow R&B love song. It is written by Pendo and produced by Bigsoul ent.

The video, shot by Osidiana Moses films, features Pendo as the damsel who is madly in love with model, Kitole Kenda. Some salacious scenes capture the two in an intimate setting where they are both nude.

Check it out below. Rating 6.5/10.