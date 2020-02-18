Media personality Jahmby Koikai has for the first time revealed that her ex-boyfriend gave up on her during her battle with Thoracic Endometriosis.
The former NTV presenter battled the rare form of endometriosis for about three years before she was admitted to a hospital in the U.S for specialized treatment in February 2018.
Jahmby, who is still on medication after her return to Kenya in August of last year, spoke about her ex at the Buju Banton reggae concert held at Uhuru Gardens on Saturday.
According to Jahmby, her ex-boyfriend was one of many people who thought she wouldn’t make it.
“It has been four years. Photos of me in tubes went viral and many thought I wasn’t going to be back. I came to Nairobi and found my boyfriend had already moved on. He thought I wouldn’t come back and got himself a young lady,” she narrated.
Jahmby, who marked her return to the stage at the event, added: “I have gone through 21 bloody surgeries. I’m out here standing doing this with one and a half lungs and I give thanks to the Most High.”
She also used the opportunity to thank her fans and wellwishers for their support.
“I give thanks to the Most High because when I came out to ask for help, all of you my people came and helped. I love you all from the bottom of my heart,” she said.
I've had such an emotional weekend. It never looked like I'd be back on stage to do what i love to do. It is overwhelming. I'd been sick all week and my doctors said to me, let's observe you because you might not be able to do the show. Then the show was postponed. I was happy because that gave me time to deal with my right lung. I'm recovering from a disease that has no cure. I've received the best treatment for it from @centerforendocare . I'm managing my recovery with heavy drugs that i will take for years. I survived something that still amazes all of us. The propensity and extent of damage this disease caused in my body is inexplicable. God is real. For those who don't believe in God, i know He liveth. Njambi being on that stage is nothing but a miracle. A MIRACLE. To all my fans from way back and the new ones, i say thank you and God bless you abundantly for being my people. I have so much stuff lined up for all of you. Thank you for all the support, love and prayers. I didn't get to perform all what I'd prepared. I got on stage and was overwhelmed by all your love and the time was short. I say THANK YOU and God bless you abundantly. To the Almighty Father, thank you God. To my mom, i just wanna do the MOST and give her the BEST. My mom deserves the whole world and i thank her for loving me and never leaving my side. I thank God for my mom. To my sister Babs who was constantly checking on live updates, yes bebe i did it. To my doctors both in the US and Kenya, thank you for treating me and being there for me at all times. To @nrgradioke and the entire team thank you for having me on that stage. To @selectortechnix thank you for always doing this with me. To my brother and great friend @captrubani1 you've been there from day one with kifaru😊❤ To my brother @jellislive who keeps up with my strange ideas. Love, bro. To you my fanmily, I LOVE YOU ALL. Warasta wangu nawapenda jo. My mom sends all her love and prayer to you. In the words of Buju Banton @bujuofficial who after hearing my story said, 'God is GOOD'. Have a blessed, productive week my people and God bless you all. My verse for you today is 1Corinthians 4:17