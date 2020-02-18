Media personality Jahmby Koikai has for the first time revealed that her ex-boyfriend gave up on her during her battle with Thoracic Endometriosis.

The former NTV presenter battled the rare form of endometriosis for about three years before she was admitted to a hospital in the U.S for specialized treatment in February 2018.

Jahmby, who is still on medication after her return to Kenya in August of last year, spoke about her ex at the Buju Banton reggae concert held at Uhuru Gardens on Saturday.

According to Jahmby, her ex-boyfriend was one of many people who thought she wouldn’t make it.

“It has been four years. Photos of me in tubes went viral and many thought I wasn’t going to be back. I came to Nairobi and found my boyfriend had already moved on. He thought I wouldn’t come back and got himself a young lady,” she narrated.

Jahmby, who marked her return to the stage at the event, added: “I have gone through 21 bloody surgeries. I’m out here standing doing this with one and a half lungs and I give thanks to the Most High.”

She also used the opportunity to thank her fans and wellwishers for their support.

“I give thanks to the Most High because when I came out to ask for help, all of you my people came and helped. I love you all from the bottom of my heart,” she said.