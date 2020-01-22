Kenyan lifestyle vlogger Joan Obwaka Munyi alias Yummy Mummy just became a “yummier mummy” following the birth of her third child this week.

The YouTuber broke the good news on Instagram, announcing that her newborn baby girl named Mutana Njoki Munyi was born on Monday morning at 11:18 am weighing 3.04kg.

“Hello instagram world. My name is Mutana Njoki Munyi. You can call me Tana. I arrived yesterday morning at 11.18 am weighing in at 3.04kg. I have lots of hair just like my sister Mukeni ❤️Mummy and daddy are obsessed with me – they won’t stop staring. Can’t wait to meet my brother and sister later today, I hear they’re quite cool. Nice to meet you all 😌,” read Joan’s post.

She went on to reveal that Mutana means the generous one while Njoki, which is her mother’s middle name, means ‘The one who returns’.