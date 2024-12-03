John Mbadi Hints at Presidential Run After Ruto’s Term

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has hinted at a potential presidential run following President William Ruto’s term.

CS Mbadi emphasized that the Kenyan presidency should be open to all citizens and not reserved for a select few. He made it clear that nothing would prevent him from pursuing the highest office in the future.

“The presidency is not reserved for a few. I am also capable and would consider running for the seat after Ruto’s term expires,” Mbadi stated.

Mbadi highlighted that the opportunity to lead Kenya is available to everyone, rejecting the idea that only certain individuals are meant for the role.

In addition, Mbadi called on the Luo community to unite and support President Ruto’s leadership. While addressing both ODM and UDA supporters in Homabay, he urged the community to align with the current government, stressing that unity is crucial for the country’s advancement.

Mbadi also praised President Ruto for his genuine commitment to the Luo community, noting that Ruto has the nation’s best interests at heart.

He further asserted that the Luo community owes Ruto a debt of gratitude for his contributions to national development, emphasizing that Ruto’s leadership has been beneficial for the entire country.