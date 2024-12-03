Govt to Improve Access to SHIF Information with New Huduma Centre Desks

Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management CS Justin Muturi has instructed all Huduma Centres across Kenya to set up Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) desks.

The initiative aims to address widespread confusion surrounding the SHIF and the Social Health Authority (SHA) while improving access to accurate information and registration services.

“I recognize that there has been confusion around SHIF and the Social Health Authority (SHA). To bridge this gap, I have directed that all Huduma Centres across the country establish SHIF desks, ensuring every Kenyan can easily access information and register,” CS Muturi stated on Monday.

The announcement followed his visit to the Kapsabet Huduma Centre in Nandi County, where he assessed the quality of public services.

During the visit, he highlighted the Kapsabet centre’s proactive approach in establishing a fully operational SHIF desk. The desk provides explanations and facilitates registrations for residents, enhancing the delivery of health-related services.

CS Muturi expressed satisfaction with the centre’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of replicating this model across the country. “While challenges remain, we are committed to addressing them and improving public service delivery for all Kenyans,” he affirmed.

Muturi also drew comparisons between Kenya and Azerbaijan regarding service delivery efficiency.

“During the visit, I also reflected on lessons from Azerbaijan, where I was challenged by their efficiency in service delivery. For instance, in Azerbaijan, applying for a driving license takes just one day, while in Kenya, it takes weeks,” CS Muuri observed.

He added, “This comparison underscores the need for us to do better. The Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development is working on policies to ensure all Huduma services are offered and delivered within the shortest time possible.”