Girlfriend on the Run After Stabbing KMTC Student to Death in Kitale

Police are intensifying their search for a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death on Sunday, December 1, in Kitale’s Huruma area.

The victim, identified as Benedict Kiptoo, a 24-year-old clinical medicine student at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), was fatally wounded at his residence during an argument with his girlfriend.

Police reported that the suspect fled the scene after she stabbed Kiptoo in the chest.

Neighbors reported hearing a commotion from the house the couple shared. Upon checking, they found Kiptoo lying in a pool of blood and writhing in pain.

A neighbor, who works as a doctor at a nearby clinic, tried to administer first aid but failed due to excessive bleeding. The doctor then rushed Kiptoo to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries en route.

Police visited the scene and recovered the kitchen knife believed to have been used in the attack. Investigators disclosed that the altercation leading to the stabbing occurred after Kiptoo reportedly arrived home late, triggering a fight.

Kiptoo’s body was transported to Cherengany Hospital Mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are appealing to the suspect to surrender, warning that efforts to locate her for questioning and possible prosecution are underway.